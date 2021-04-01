U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Launches Nationwide Network of Trusted Voices to Encourage Vaccination in Next Phase of COVID-19 Public Education Campaign

COVID-19 Community Corps to Mobilize Doctors, Community Leaders, Businesses and Citizens and Equip Them with Resources and Information to Build Vaccine Confidence and Uptake

HHS Also Launches First TV Ads Encouraging Vaccinations, and Social Media Profile Frames for Americans to Share Support of Vaccines with the Message “We Can Do This”

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing additional measures to encourage vaccinations and increase vaccine confidence as part of the next phase of its COVID-19 public education campaign. The Administration is launching the COVID-19 Community Corps – a nationwide, grassroots network of local voices people know and trust to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. As part of the launch of the Community Corps, Vice President Kamala Harris and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy will meet with founding members on Thursday, April 1, as she begins championing the next phase of the public education campaign from the White House.

The Community Corps will be comprised of trusted voices in communities across the country, and the Administration will regularly share updated public health information and resources for them to use with their communities to help get friends, family, and followers vaccinated.

As part of this community-driven strategy, HHS is also unveiling new social media profile frames so Americans can display their choice to get vaccinated and encourage their friends and family to do the same, increasing confidence and uptake as vaccines become more available. And, today, the first TV ads, including in Spanish, will start running nationwide to encourage Americans to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. Importantly, the ads will emphasize a message – We Can Do This – that is a hopeful and unifying call to action that we each can do our part to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated.

These efforts follow last week’s announcement of nearly $10 billion to increase vaccine access and confidence in hard-hit vulnerable communities, including $3 billion of CDC funding to support outreach efforts in the states through community-based organizations and trusted community leaders. HHS also announced $250 million in minority health grants to increase vaccine uptake in minority communities, and CDC has provided $255 million in awards to community and civic groups for vaccine outreach.

HHS’s public education efforts are being co-chaired by Drs. Murthy, Francis Collins, Anthony Fauci, Marcella Nunez-Smith, and Rochelle Walensky, with Vice President Harris championing the next phase of the effort from the White House.

Today’s announcement includes:

Launching the COVID-19 Community Corps: HHS is launching a nationwide, grassroots network of local voices and trusted community leaders to encourage vaccinations, with more than 275 founding member organizations that have the ability to reach millions of Americans. This effort will mobilize health professionals, scientists, community organizations, faith leaders, businesses, rural stakeholders, civil rights organizations, sports leagues and athletes, and Americans from all walks of life to become leaders within their own communities to help get friends, family, and neighbors vaccinated. A full list of founding members can be found at the end of this fact sheet.

The program will provide resources and fact-based public health information through HHS in partnership with CDC.

Research shows that, when making the decision to get vaccinated, people want to hear from people they trust, such as medical professionals, their own family and friends, and leaders in their community. The Community Corps was created to provide those trusted messengers with consistent and accurate information about COVID-19 to empower as many Americans as possible to become messengers to share the importance of vaccination in their community. Anyone can become a Community Corps member, and members will receive weekly updates on the latest scientific and medical updates, talking points about the vaccine, social media suggestions, infographics, factsheets with timely, accurate information, and tools to help people get registered for an appointment and vaccinated. To become a member, the public can sign up at www.hhs.gov/covidcommunitycorps.

Launching Social Media Profile Frames to Build Grassroots Momentum for Vaccinations: As part of this community-oriented focus on cultivating a nationwide network of trusted voices, HHS and CDC are launching new social frames on Facebook to empower Americans across the country to share with their friends, family, and followers that they plan to get vaccinated. Giving individuals and pages the opportunity to use their profile picture to share their support for COVID-19 vaccination—and seeing others they trust in a friend group doing the same—will help increase confidence in the vaccine as it becomes more widely available. As part of this effort, Facebook will promote the frames in News Feed and encourage influencers to utilize them.

Airing TV Ads to Encourage Vaccinations Among Key Eligible Groups: HHS is beginning to air both English and Spanish language TV ads across the country to encourage vaccination among key groups currently eligible to receive vaccinations, including Americans age 65 and older. In addition to general market broadcast and cable advertising, HHS has also made multi-million dollar ad buys in Black and Spanish-language media, as well as in outlets that reach AAPI and Tribal populations, to add an additional layer of outreach and messaging to hard-hit communities. The ads begin airing today, will run throughout the month of April, and will also run on digital outlets.

The TV ads are below:

WATCH: “It’s Time”

WATCH: “Power”

WATCH: “Un Rayo de Esperanza”

WATCH: “Protecting Our Lives”

Full List of COVID-19 Community Corps Founding Members:

Public Health & Medical Organizations

Advancing Health Equity

American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP)

American Academy of Pediatrics

American Association of Pediatrics

American Academy of Family Physicians

American College of Physicians

American Lung Association

American Medical Association

American Medical Student Association

American Medical Women Association

American Nurses Association

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

American Public Health Association

Chicagoland Vaccine Corps Partnership

COVID Collaborative

Infectious Disease Society Association

Mobile Healthcare Association

National Association of Community Health Centers

National Council of Urban Indian Health

Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board

Nurses for Biden Harris

Planned Parenthood

Protect Our Care

Vaccinate Your Family

#ThisIsOurShot

Sports & Entertainment

MLB

MLS

National Association of Broadcasters

NASCAR

NFL

Anthony Becht*

Chester Pitts*

Orlando Pace*

PGA Tour

WWE

Ana Navaro*

George Lopez*

Rural Leaders

American Farm Bureau

American Farm Bureau Federation

American Indian Higher Education Consortium

American Red Cross

Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities

California Fresh Fruit Association

Center for Rural Strategies

Farm Bureau

Farm Credit Council

National 4-H Council

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture

National Association of Wheat Growers

National Corn Growers Association

National Farmers Union

National Milk Producers Federation

National Rural Education Association

National Rural Health

National Rural Health Association

North American Meat Institute

North American Meat Institute

NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association

Rebuild Rural Coalition

Rural Coalition

The National Grange

United Farm Workers Foundation

Union & Organized Labor Leaders

Actor's Equity

AFL-CIO

AFSCME

AFT

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers

International Longshoreman's Association

International Organizations of Masters, Mates & Pilots

International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers

Iron Workers

IUPAT

National Association of Manufacturers

National Education Association

RWDSU

SEIU

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Transport Workers Union

UFCW

United Brotherhood of Carpenters

United Farm Workers

United Steel Workers

Latinx Leaders

Ciencia Puerto Rico

Hispanic Federation

Hispanic Heritage Foundation

Hispanic National Bar Association

Latino Victory

League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)

Mi Familia Vota

NALEO

National Hispanic Medical Association

Poder Latinx

Poderistas

U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

UNIDOS

Voto Latino

Black Leaders

Benedict College

Bennett College

Black Coalition Against COVID

Black Women's Roundtable

Cheyney University (PA)

Delaware State University

The Links Incorporated

Morgan State University

NAACP

National Action Network

National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

National Council of Negro Women

National Urban League

Prairie View A&M University

Stillman College

Texas Southern University

Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Tougaloo College

United Negro College Fund

University of the Virgin Islands

Wiley College

AAPI Leaders

AAJC

AAPCHO

APAICS

APALA

APIAHF

APIAVote

EPIC

Esther Choo

Hudson Yang

IMPACT

Michelle Kwan

NAPABA

NCAPA

NCAPIP

SEARAC

Native/Tribal Leaders

Alaska Federation of Natives

Center for Native American Youth

Illuminatives

Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes

National Council of Urban Indian Health

National Indian Health Board

Native Peoples Action

United South and Eastern Tribes (USET)

UNITY

Veterans

American Legion

AMVETS

Blinded Veterans of America

Blue Star Families

Disabled American Veterans

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Association

Modern Military Association of America

Student Veterans of America

Team Rubicon

The Mission Continues

VetsFirst, United Spinal Association

Vietnam Veterans of America

Womens Veterans Interactive

Wounded Warrior Project

Business Leaders

Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber (ACE)

Black Economic Alliance

Business Roundtable

Minority Business RoundTable

National Association of Manufacturers

Public Private Strategies

US Black Chambers

US Chamber

US Hispanic Chambers

US Women's Chambers

Faith Leaders

Alliance of Baptists

AME Zion Church

America Indivisible

American Baptist Church

American Muslim Public Health Professionals

Archbishop Vicken Aykazian*

Asian American Christian Collaborative

Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities

Association of Neighbors Concerned for Latino Advancement (ANCLA)

BAPS

Barbara Carter*

Bend the Arc: Jewish Action

Bishop Joseph Walker*

Bishop Lawrence Reddick*

Bishop Leah Daughtry

Bishop Michael Mitchell*

Bishop Salley Dyck*

Bishop Teresa Jefferson-Snorton*

Bishop William Barber II*

Bridging Cultures Institute

Catholic Charities USA

Catholic Health Association

Center for Public Justice

Christian Churches Together

Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

Church of the Brethren, Office of Peacebuilding and Policy

CityGate Network

Community of Christ

Community Resource Network

Cooperative Baptist Fellowship

Council for Christian Colleges and Universities

Ecumenical Catholic Communion

Ecumenical Officer for the PCUSA

Emgage

Eugene Cho*

Evangelical Lutheran Church in American

Faith and Community Empowerment

Faith in Action

Faiths4Vaccines

Fr. Sr. Rob Nemkovich*

Franciscan Action Network

Fred Davie*

Friends United Meeting

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Interfaith Alliance

Interfaith Center of New York

Interfaith Youth Core

International Council of Community Churches

Jeannette Salguero*

Jo Anne Lyon*

Joshua DuBois*

Know Your Neighbor

Leadership Conference of Women Religious

Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church

Mark Harrison*

Metropolitan Zachariah Mar Nicholovos*

Multifaith Neighbor Network

NACA Inspired Schools Network

National African American Clergy Network

National Association of Evangelicals

National Council Jewish of Women

National Latino Evangelical coalition

NETWORK

New York Jewish Agenda

Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal*

Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism

Rev. Carlos Malave*

Rev. Dr. Amos Brown*

Rev. Eddy Aleman*

Rev. Jim Winkler*

Rev. Luis Cortes*

Rev. Stephen Green*

Rev. Terri Hord Owens*

Rev. Tyrone Pitts*

Salam Al-Marayati*

Salvation Army

Sojourners

Syriac Orthodox Church

T.Dewitt Smith*

The Episcopal Church

The Episcopal Diocese of Washington

The Moravian Church Northern Province

The Sikh Coalition

United Church of Christ

Washington National Cathedral

LGBTQ+ Leaders

GLAAD

It Gets Better

National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC)

National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR)

National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE)

PFLAG

TransLatin@

Trevor Project

Community Leaders

AARP

Alliance for Youth Action

America Indivisible

Americans United for the Separation of Church of State

Blue Future

BSP Research

Care in Action

Center for American Progress

Center for Popular Democracy

Center for Science in the Public Interest

Center for Wellness and Nutrition

Civic Nation

CLASP/New Deal 4 Youth

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA)

Data for Progress

Data for Progress

Democracy Partners

Domestic Workers’ Alliance

Feeding America

Greater Good Initiative

Hunger Free America

Indivisible

Islamic Networks Group & Affiliates

Know Your Neighbor

Meals on Wheels America

Minority Emergency Preparedness Task Force

Movement Labs

National Association of Counties

National Association of County Health Officials (NACCHO)

National Bar Association

National Immigration Law Center (NILC)

National League of Cities (NLC)

National WIC Association

NextGen America

Opportunity Youth

ParentsTogether

People's Action

People's Action Institute

School Nutrition Association

Sierra Club

Stand Up Republic Foundation

Stop the Spread

Students Learn, Students Vote Coalition

Supermajority

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Think of Us

Trans Latin@

UltraViolet

United We Dream

Uniting Garden Homes Inc

USC Keck School of Medicine, Office of Community Initiatives

Wholesome Wave

Young Invincibles

* designates an individual that signed on to be a part of COVID-19 Community Corps